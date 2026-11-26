On November 26, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Moscow for the AI Journey 2026 conference and met with Vladimir Putin.

During the talks, he congratulated the Russian dictator on the results of the recent summit in Shenzhen, China, attended by Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

Tokayev stated that he had been following the meetings and was pleased for Russia, which, in his words, had demonstrated its status as a great power during a difficult period of geopolitical instability.

Discussing economic cooperation, the Kazakhstani president named “Yandex Kazakhstan” as one of the country’s leading employers. He also stated that Kazakhstan had risen to 16th place in the global ranking of digitalization, having previously held the 24th position.

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At the same time, Tokayev cautioned against complacency regarding the results achieved, quoting Joseph Stalin: “Dizzy with success.” This phrase comes from an article by Stalin published on March 2, 1930, in the newspaper Pravda, in which he criticized the excesses during forced collectivization and shifted the blame for them onto local leadership.

President Xi Jinping and President Trump met in Shenzhen — Anadolu Agency

Video: Trump publicly called Putin a friend for the first time and arrived late to meet Xi Jinping.

As a reminder, Trump and Putin concluded their meeting in Shenzhen without issuing a joint statement to the press.

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