During the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was accompanied by an aide carrying a black briefcase. A representative of the Russian delegation confirmed that this is the so-called nuclear briefcase.

It is not a simple briefcase with a launch button, but rather part of a complex system for controlling Russia’s nuclear forces.

In the footage, a man in military uniform is carrying a black briefcase and, when asked, confirms that it is a nuclear briefcase. This is the so-called “Cheget”—a component of Russia’s nuclear command and control system. It ensures secure communication between the president and military leadership and enables the transmission of orders regarding the use of nuclear weapons. It is not simply a briefcase with a launch button, but part of a complex command system.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/25/zapisuvanna-z-ekrana-2026-11-18-162454.mp4

A video on this topic was published by Russian propaganda media.

Video: Xi Jinping did not allow Putin to stand next to Trump during a photo op.

Alarming expectations regarding the meeting between Trump, Putin, and Xi do not correspond to reality: political analyst Volodymyr Fesenko.

Read us on