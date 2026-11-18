During a joint photo op in Shenzhen, China, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin tried to stand next to U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, the Chinese leader gestured for Putin to move further back and eventually positioned him behind his wife, Peng Liyuan.

The footage shows Donald Trump and Xi Jinping taking their places for the group photo. The Chinese leader’s wife, Peng Liyuan, stands next to them. Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin tries to position himself closer to the U.S. and Chinese presidents.

However, the Russian dictator was unable to stand next to the two leaders. Xi Jinping gestured for him to move further back, after which Putin ended up behind Peng Liyuan, farther away from Trump and the Chinese president.

The video also shows that the Russian president has a displeased expression on his face.

The meeting in Shenzhen was attended by the leaders of the U.S., China, and Russia. Among the topics discussed was the international situation, particularly Russia’s war against Ukraine.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/puk-puk.mp4

The media released a video of the event.

During Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s speech in Shenzhen, China, a floral arrangement resembling a wreath was placed on the podium. Its appearance drew attention due to the different symbolic meanings of red flowers in Chinese and Russian cultures.

Vladimir Putin arrived in Shenzhen, China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. The Il-96 aircraft carrying the head of the Russian Federation—an aggressor state—landed at Bao’an International Airport shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

At the summit in China on November 18, the Kremlin leader stated that European countries had been unable to adapt to the loss of access to the Russian market and cheap energy resources. In his view, this is leading to a weakening of Europe’s position and a reduction in its economic potential.

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