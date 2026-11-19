U.S. President Donald Trump called the Russian leader his friend during a meeting with Vladimir Putin at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China. The talks lasted nearly an hour, causing the U.S. president to run late for a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

According to the publication “Agency,” this is the first known public instance in which Trump has used such a description of Putin in an official statement. However, the U.S. president had previously referred to the Russian leader as a friend in private conversations.

The meeting took place after the plenary session of the APEC summit. Representing the Russian side in the talks were Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov, and Special Representative Kirill Dmitriev. The U.S. was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Before the talks began, Trump shook hands with Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, and said that he was “doing a great job.” After that, the U.S. president entered the room where Putin was already waiting. Upon seeing the Russian leader, Trump first asked, “Who is that?” and then answered his own question: “That’s my friend.” As they shook hands, he repeated twice that he was glad to see Putin, and later whispered something in his ear.

Before the talks, Trump told reporters that he and Putin have known each other for a long time and have a good relationship. He expressed hope that the meeting would mark the beginning of something positive and added that another conversation would take place later.

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The main part of the talks took place behind closed doors. The Kremlin reported that the meeting lasted just under an hour. Putin himself did not speak to reporters.

As Bloomberg notes, Trump postponed his scheduled meeting with Xi Jinping due to the talks with the Russian president. At the start of his conversation with the Chinese leader, the U.S. president also called him a friend and spoke of the special relationship between them.

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Trump has previously spoken on multiple occasions about his personal relationship with Putin. In 2018, on the eve of his meeting with the Russian president in Helsinki, he denied considering him a friend, explaining that he did not know him well enough. At the same time, Trump suggested that they might become friends in the future.

In 2019, The Washington Post, citing a former senior White House official, reported that during his first presidential term, Trump sometimes referred to Putin as his friend.

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And in 2022, a recording of a phone conversation between Trump and golfer John Daly was posted on Instagram. In it, the former U.S. president stated that he had previously gotten along well with Putin and called him a friend.

The meeting between Trump and Putin took place on the eve of a trilateral summit between the leaders of the U.S., Russia, and China.

As a reminder, Trump and Putin concluded their meeting in Shenzhen without issuing a joint statement to the press.

Putin faced a series of humiliations in China: a political analyst explained why.

Trump, Xi, and Putin met together for the first time in China.

President Trump and President Putin began talks in China.

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