Video: Trump Engaged in Verbal Sparring with Reporters at the White House

U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in several heated verbal exchanges with media representatives during a press briefing at the White House. The American leader repeatedly interrupted journalists, spoke in a raised voice, demanded that they be quiet, and resorted to personal insults.

For example, during a discussion about lifting sanctions against Russia, ABC reporter Karen Travers asked, “How can you claim that you gave Russia nothing when you lifted these sanctions against Russia in exchange for Hubbard’s release?” In response, Trump asked, “Are you stupid? Who do you work for?” Upon hearing the name of the network, the president added, “You’re stupid. And, by the way, your network is the worst of them all.”

Similar remarks were directed at a CNN reporter. “You don’t know what you’re talking about. You’re a moron. You have a low IQ. You’re stupid. And you work for CNN,” the U.S. leader said.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/25/img-6463.mp4

In addition, Trump interrupted other reporters several times with shouts of “Wait, wait, wait!” and “Quiet!” and resorted to direct threats. Addressing one of the journalists present, he shouted, “Hey! I don’t know who the hell you are, but you’d better be careful,” and, directing personal insults at the reporter, asked, “What’s wrong with you? Are you sick?”

This is evident from a video published on the ZN Telegram channel.

Trump Wants to Kick Journalists Out of the White House, According to The New York Times.

Trump has filed a new $10 billion lawsuit against the WSJ.

In the U.S., an unknown man fired shots at Trump during a journalists’ dinner; he was detained.

Read us on