Video: A grain carrier sank in the Black Sea off the coast of Bulgaria following a drone attack

The cargo ship BETUL 8, flying the Somali flag and carrying nearly 3,000 metric tons of wheat from Tulcea, Romania, to Egypt, sank in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone following a drone attack on November 16.

A distress signal was received by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center in Varna on the morning of November 16, when the vessel was 40 nautical miles southeast of Cape Kaliakra.

Four ships from the Bulgarian, Romanian, and Turkish Maritime Mine Countermeasures Groups, as well as Bulgarian Cougar helicopters and a Su-25 aircraft, were deployed in the rescue operation, thanks to which all 12 crew members were successfully evacuated without serious injuries; following the incident, Bulgarian authorities dispatched a military vessel to the accident site to assess potential marine pollution.

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Source: Bulgarian public broadcaster BNT.

Earlier reports indicated that on the evening of November 14, a drone struck the Greek-flagged oil tanker Evia Petrol V. The vessel was located four nautical miles east-southeast of Sulina in Romanian waters. About 35 minutes later, a drone struck the bulk carrier Marsol, which was five nautical miles southeast of the Sulina Canal. A fire also broke out on board the vessel.

On November 13, the cargo ship Larissa 1 was attacked by a drone while sailing through Romanian territorial waters. The ship was heading to the port of Sulina, from where it was scheduled to depart for Ukraine.

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