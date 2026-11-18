A young woman died in the Dominican Republic while participating in a popular TikTok challenge. The incident occurred during a speed-eating contest.

Katia Araujo and her friends were filming a video based on the game “Rock, Paper, Scissors.” According to the challenge’s rules, participants who lost a round had to run to a designated spot and back, while the winner remained at the table and tried to eat as much as possible from a shared serving.

In San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic, a young woman named Katia Araujo died after choking during a viral TikTok challenge that combines “Rock, Paper, Scissors” with speed eating, in which the winner devours food while the losers run to an agreed-upon spot and back. She choked on a piece of chicken, which caused her to suffocate; her friends tried unsuccessfully to help her, and a neighbor drove her to the hospital in a pickup truck, where she was pronounced dead on arrival. This case has moved social media users and serves as a warning about the risks of viral challenges aimed at gaining views—where fun should never put lives at risk ⚠️⚠️.. — Anxious Vids (@Anxiousvids) November 17, 2026

During one of the rounds, the woman began to choke. A neighbor tried to rush her to the hospital, but medical personnel pronounced her dead upon arrival, as she showed no signs of life. An investigation is currently underway, and the exact cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Source: Albeu.

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