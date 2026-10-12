Video: Storm Rachel Caused Widespread Flooding in California; Beaches and Piers Were Closed

In the state of California, U.S., beaches and piers were closed due to extremely high ocean water levels and dangerous flooding caused by Tropical Storm Rachel. One of the hardest-hit areas was Newport Beach in Orange County, where main streets and surrounding areas were flooded.

All beaches and piers in Newport Beach are closed due to dangerous weather conditions. Local authorities have urged residents to stay away from flooded areas.

“Stay away from these areas. Flooding and hazardous conditions pose a serious threat to safety,” the city said in a statement.

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The remnants of Tropical Storm Rachel made landfall on the Baja California coast on Saturday evening. They brought strong winds and rain, which caused flash flooding.

On Sunday, the remnants of the storm, along with another storm system moving across the western United States, continued to affect the region. Flooding affected several coastal communities in Southern California.

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Significant flooding was caused by a combination of large ocean waves associated with Storm Rachel and persistent swells, partly driven by the Kelvin wave, which was amplified by El Niño.

Newport Beach in Orange County was one of the areas hardest hit by the storm. The city has been dealing with flooding since Friday.

Floodwaters have inundated major city streets, including Balboa Boulevard, as well as numerous surrounding roads.

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On Saturday, Newport Beach authorities declared a local state of emergency in response to the flooding caused by Tropical Storm Rachel.

ABC News reported this.

As a reminder, Hurricane Simon made landfall on October 11 near Playa Perula in the Mexican state of Jalisco as a Category 3 storm.

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