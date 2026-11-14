Video: A Klever plastic container factory burned down in the Kaluga Region

In Russia, on the night of November 14, the “Klever” factory—which manufactures plastic containers—burned down in the “Kaluga” Special Economic Zone. The fire covered an area of 3,000 square meters. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The

plant was officially opened and began operations very recently—on November 10, 2026.

Russian emergency responders confirmed the fire and the evacuation of employees. According to preliminary reports, there were no fatalities or injuries, Russian Telegram channels report.

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As a reminder, on the night of November 13, “Neptune” missiles struck Rostov-on-Don. Three facilities involved in the production and repair of Russian drones were hit.

On the night of September 20, Moscow and the Moscow Region came under a massive drone attack. One of the strikes hit the Gazpromneft-MNPZ oil refinery in the Kapotnya district, after which a fire broke out at the facility.

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