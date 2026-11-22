On November 22 in Libya, a maritime drone struck the ASCALON, a cargo supply ship subject to sanctions that was en route from Kaliningrad to the port of Benghazi, presumably carrying military equipment and machinery for the Russian Federation’s “African Corps.”

It is reported that the strikes by unmanned boats were guided by a Bayraktar TB2 reconnaissance and strike drone—such drones are supplied by Turkey, which, together with Ukraine, supports the internationally recognized government in Tripoli.

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The ASCALON vessel itself is equipped with two deck cranes, each with a lifting capacity of 150 metric tons, and a deck for wheeled and tracked vehicles; it has long been used to transport weapons and ammunition on behalf of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Source: AP.

Additionally, a powerful explosion occurred and a massive fire broke out in the Libyan port of Benghazi, likely resulting in the destruction of the Russian Project 20380 “Steregushchy”-class missile corvette “Merkury.”

The cause of the explosion in Benghazi has not yet been disclosed, but Naval News notes previous successful operations against Russia-linked vessels in the Mediterranean Sea, in which Ukraine is reportedly involved: specifically, the sinking of the Ursa Major on December 23, 2024, and the destruction of the liquefied natural gas tanker Arctic Metagaz off the coast of Libya on March 3, 2026. At the same time, local authorities and the civil defense in Benghazi confirmed the morning explosion and fire at the naval base but claim that the incident occurred at an ammunition depot, not on a Russian warship.

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