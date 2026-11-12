Video: A soldier on the honor guard fainted in Paris during a meeting between Macron and the President of Slovakia

An unexpected incident occurred in Paris during an official meeting between Slovak President Peter Pellegrini and French President Emmanuel Macron. One of the soldiers on the honor guard suddenly fainted near the Élysée Palace.

This happened just as the Slovak president was arriving for the official meeting.

Emmanuel Macron and other officials present immediately noticed the soldier and rushed to him to find out what had happened.

Subsequently, security personnel carried the soldier away from the scene.

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At this time, there is no information regarding the soldier’s condition or the cause of his loss of consciousness.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, discussed at Lusail Palace in Doha, Qatar, opportunities to strengthen economic, investment, and defense cooperation between the two countries.

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