A massive fire broke out at the “Orelmaslo” plant in the Russian city of Orel—one of the leading food processing enterprises in Central Russia. The plant specializes in the deep processing of oilseeds.

The plant specializes in the deep processing of oilseeds, particularly sunflower and rapeseed, as well as the production of vegetable oil and feed meal.

The plant, which has been in operation since the late 19th century and underwent modernization in 2020, has the capacity to process over 400,000 metric tons of raw materials per year. The company is one of the key exporters in the Oryol Region, producing hundreds of thousands of metric tons of products annually for both the Russian domestic market and for export to the Middle East, Central Asia, and China.

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This is being reported by Russian propaganda media.

A large oil refinery caught fire in Moscow following the strike.

On the night of September 20, the Ukrainian military struck the Moscow oil refinery in the Kapotnya district. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the strike and announced that one of Russia’s key oil industry facilities had been hit. The General Staff reported that a massive fire broke out on the refinery’s grounds following the attack.

On the night of September 20, Moscow and the Moscow region came under a massive drone attack. One of the strikes hit the Gazpromneft-MNPZ Moscow oil refinery in the Kapotnya area, after which a fire broke out at the facility.

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