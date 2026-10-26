Video: In Russia, 20 fuel-carrying train cars derailed, and the tank cars caught fire

In Russia’s Sverdlovsk Region, 20 cars of a freight train derailed, and seven tank cars caught fire. More than 100 people and dozens of pieces of equipment were deployed to respond to the accident.

The accident occurred on the night of October 26 on the Makartsevo–Sedelnikovo section of the Reshety–Aramil stretch of the Sverdlovsk Railway. According to railway officials, the derailment was accompanied by a fire. Traffic on the section was temporarily suspended due to damage to the clearance gauge of the adjacent track. This was reported by Interfax, citing the Sverdlovsk Railway.

According to the regional office of Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, rescue workers uncoupled the cars engulfed in flames. Another 54 cars, which were not on fire, began to be towed to a safe distance.

A total of 106 people and 31 pieces of equipment were deployed to the scene. Among them were 58 EMERCOM employees and 20 pieces of the agency’s equipment.

According to reports from the Sverdlovsk Railway and Russia’s Transport Investigative Directorate, there were no casualties. Firefighting and recovery trains were dispatched to the scene. The causes of the derailment are being determined, and investigators are examining the circumstances of the incident.

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Passenger trains do not operate on this section of track, as passenger service is not provided there.

After reports of the accident emerged, Russian Telegram channels began discussing its possible causes. Users speculate that it was an act of sabotage or negligence, and also suggest a possible Ukrainian connection.

These assumptions have not been confirmed by official data. Russian railway officials and investigators reported that they had determined the circumstances of the accident but did not state that it was caused by deliberate sabotage.

Sources: Exilenova+, Supernova+

As a reminder, numerous fires broke out in Voronezh following a drone attack.

Earlier in Russia, a factory producing batteries for missiles and drones was hit by a missile strike.

On the night of October 25, drones attacked the Avisma plant in Berezniki, Perm Krai, Russia.

On October 24 and during the night of October 25, the Ukrainian military struck several military targets belonging to the Russian army.

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