On November 25, the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv considered the issue of extending the pretrial detention of former SBU employee Vitaliy Zhikovich, who is suspected of murdering Anastasia Berezovskaya. Following the hearing, the court ordered that he remain in custody.

According to investigators, Berezovska may have planted explosives during an attempted assassination of businessman Vadym Yermolaev in Monaco. Zhikovych is one of the suspects in the case.

Details of the hearing

Attorney Konstantin Globa requested that Zhikovych’s wife be questioned, but prosecutor Chernichenko opposed the motion. The court also ruled against it.

In addition, Zhikovich’s defense team insists on providing medical care to their client. They claim that he is not receiving timely medical attention, and that he has a tumor.

The Pretrial Investigation Department is refusing to grant this request.

“There is evidence of Reut’s chain of command. And there is evidence that they carried out operations together. They have a professional relationship,” the attorney stated.

The attorney is requesting bail of 450,000 hryvnias, which he is prepared to post, and is also requesting that Zhikovych be released on his own recognizance. The prosecutor, however, is requesting that he remain in custody without the possibility of bail.

The court ruled to extend Zhykovych’s detention until January 7, 2027, without the right to post bail.

This was reported with reference to Censor.NET.



A hearing has begun at the Pechersk District Court in Kyiv to determine a preventive measure for Vitaliy Zhikovich—the second suspect in the case of the murder of Anastasia Berezovskaya.

As a reminder, the body of Anastasia Berezovskaya was found in Ukraine; law enforcement authorities in the Principality of Monaco had suspected her of attempting to murder a family, an incident in which three people were injured, including a child.



The Security Service of Ukraine confirmed that Vitaliy Zhikovich, a suspect in the case of the murder of Anastasia Berezovskaya, had served for some time as an unofficial freelance employee of the agency.

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