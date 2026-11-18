The accident occurred in New Orleans on the Mississippi River. The tanker Atlantic Asphalt lost control and collided with the cruise ship American Heritage, which had about 190 people on board.

After the collision, the cruise ship began to take on water and capsized. Within 22 minutes, the ship was already half submerged.

According to preliminary reports, the accident may have been caused by a malfunction in the tanker’s steering system. Investigators determined that the steering suddenly stopped responding, causing the vessel to veer uncontrollably toward the harbor.

<br />

More than 100 passengers and crew members jumped into the river, and dozens of people were injured. According to the publication, there were no fatalities.

The causes of the accident are under investigation.

Source: Bild.

In the Gulf of Mexico, approximately 25 miles off the coast of Florida, the former ocean liner SS United States was intentionally sunk.

In Guangzhou, China, the Adora Flora City, the country’s second large cruise ship, completed its maiden trial voyage. On November 12, the ship arrived at the Nansha International Cruise Port ahead of its maiden voyage, scheduled for November 22.

Read us on