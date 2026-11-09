Video: Death toll rises in Turkey following explosion at steel mill

In the Turkish city of Izmir, the death toll from the November 9 explosion at the HABAŞ steel mill has risen to 16. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made this announcement following a Cabinet meeting.

According to the company, the explosion occurred during routine maintenance work on one of the electric arc furnaces. The fire was brought under control and extinguished, but search and rescue operations are still ongoing on the plant’s premises.

BREAKING #TURKIYE #TURKEY #TURQUIA #Explosion Tragic... TURKIYE: POWERFUL EXPLOSION AT A METALLURGICAL FACTORY IN IZMIR A powerful explosion and subsequent fire struck the HABAS Iron and Steel Factory in the Aliaga district of Izmir. The blast occurred in the section where oxygen cylinders are filled. At least 6 people died, and dozens were injured. https://t.co/js4p77RpSs — LW World News (@LW_WorldNews) November 9, 2026

“In a statement following a Cabinet meeting, Erdogan reported that the death toll from the explosion at the HABAŞ metallurgical plant had risen to 16,” the publication notes.

Source: Dünya Gazetesi.

On November 9, a massive explosion occurred at the HABAŞ steel plant in the Aliağa district of Izmir Province, Turkey. A large fire then broke out at the plant, and a thick plume of smoke rose above the facility.

Photo: An explosion occurred at an oil refinery in Turkey.

People were killed in Turkey as a result of an explosion at a plant.

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