Ukrainian mixed martial arts fighter Vitaliy Lyalikov reported being attacked and subjected to ethnic slurs on a Warsaw tram. According to him, a woman hit him on the head, spat at him, and shouted that “Poland is only for Poles.”

The athlete spoke about the incident to the publications inPoland and Nowiny Wschodnie. He also posted a video of the altercation.

According to Lyalikov, he was on his way to practice that evening and had placed a large sports backpack on an empty seat across from him. When a woman boarded the tram, she began insulting him because of his Ukrainian heritage. Later, according to the fighter, she threw his backpack on the floor, walked over, and hit him on the head.

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After that, the woman continued to swear, demanded that the Ukrainian go back home, shouted “Poland is only for Poles,” and tried to spit on him and kick him. Lalikov began recording what was happening on his phone. When the woman got off the tram, she continued to insult him at the stop.

The athlete stated that he did not respond physically because he considers it unacceptable to raise a hand against a woman. He also suggested that his sports jacket, featuring the Ukrainian coat of arms and the Olympic rings, might have provoked the aggression.

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Lyalikov did not contact the police. According to him, the incident occurred late at night, and he doubted that filing a report would yield any results. At the same time, the athlete emphasized that he had not spoken with the woman prior to the conflict.

Earlier, the Ukrainian man set himself on fire in Warsaw due to unequal treatment of Poles and Ukrainians.

As a reminder, on the evening of November 25 in central Warsaw, a man set himself on fire in front of the Presidential Palace, near the building of the Polish Ministry of Culture and National Heritage.

About one-third of Poles have a negative attitude toward Ukrainians.

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