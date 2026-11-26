In Warsaw, a local woman attacked a young Ukrainian man on public transportation as he was returning from a workout. The incident occurred on a nearly empty tram, where the young man had placed his backpack on the seat next to him; shortly after, a female passenger who boarded the tram began causing a scene and threw his belongings onto the floor.

According to the victim, he did not engage in an argument, but a few minutes later, the woman approached him again, kicked him, and then punched him in the head. The young man, who competes professionally in MMA, decided not to get into a fight; instead, he took out his phone and began recording the altercation on video; he also speculated that the aggression might have been related to the Ukrainian coat of arms on his jacket, since he hadn’t been talking to anyone before the conflict began.

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NEXTA Polska reports on this.

On Tuesday, November 25, a Ukrainian citizen set himself on fire in downtown Warsaw. Polish police confirmed his citizenship to the Ukrainian embassy. Law enforcement officials are investigating the motives behind the act and checking whether other people may have been involved in the incident.

The Ukrainian citizen, who set himself on fire on the evening of November 25 in front of the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, demanded equal treatment for Poles and Ukrainians. According to media reports, the 22-year-old man’s name is Edward. He is a student at the Warsaw University of Technology.

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