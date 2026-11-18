During Pope Leo XIV’s general audience in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, a couple brought their young child, dressed in a miniature papal costume. The tiny figure of the Pope caught the attention of those present.

After the Pope returned from his 12-day tour of South America, he celebrated his first Mass at the Vatican. A small child dressed as the Pope was also spotted at the event: in a white cassock, a miter, and the appropriate headgear.

As the Pope drove through the square in the popemobile, he stopped next to the child, greeted him, and blessed him. The child’s costume brought smiles to those present.

This was reported on the Vatican Report platform.

The Pope has allowed for the abolition of celibacy for Catholic priests.



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