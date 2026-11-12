Video: Witkoff and Kushner met with Putin in Moscow to discuss peace in Ukraine

U.S. President’s Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with Vladimir Putin on Thursday, November 12. The parties discussed the results of the trilateral talks on resolving the war in Ukraine, which took place in Abu Dhabi.

Putin’s meeting with Witkoff and Kushner began at 2:07 p.m. Kyiv time, although the American envoys had been at the Kremlin since 12:00 p.m.

“Putin noted the progress made on the humanitarian track and asked Witkoff and Kushner to convey his gratitude to Trump for facilitating contacts between Russia and Ukraine,” reports Russia’s Interfax.

The Russian dictator expressed “special gratitude” to U.S. First Lady Melania Trump “for resolving the humanitarian issue surrounding Oleshky—a settlement that found itself under blockade as a result of Russian aggression.”

It is also known that the head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Abu Dhabi, Vladimir Medinsky, as well as Putin’s representatives Dmitriev and Ushakov, are participating in the meeting with Witkoff and Kushner.

Witkoff and Kushner arrived at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport early in the morning on November 12. There, they were met by Putin’s representative, Kirill Dmitriev, director of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

Upon arriving in Moscow, Witkoff expressed hope that, following the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi, “peace had come closer.”

At 12:02 p.m., Russian media reported that the American motorcade, accompanied by Dmitriev, had arrived at the Kremlin.

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Before meeting with the Russian dictator, the Americans held a separate conversation with Dmitriev. Putin’s aide, Yuri Ushakov, also arrived at the Four Seasons Hotel, where Witkoff and Kushner were staying, and held “preliminary consultations” with Trump’s envoys.

According to him, Putin will discuss with the envoys “all issues” related to achieving a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that Putin will convey Russia’s position to the American negotiators.

However, despite the Kremlin’s negative stance on Europe’s participation at the negotiating table, Putin unexpectedly voiced support for NATO’s involvement. Ryabkov said that the presence of Alexus Grinkevich, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, in Abu Dhabi “added a professional dimension to the discussion of security issues in Europe.”

As Kushner previously announced, the U.S. side wants to discuss what was addressed in Abu Dhabi and “try to make more progress on some of the issues discussed.” According to him, the envoys see certain prospects and opportunities.

According to Axios, the U.S. has asked Russia to submit new proposals for a potential security agreement in Europe that would include steps by Moscow aimed at reducing tensions on the continent. It is this request that Witkoff and Kushner are reportedly set to convey to Putin.

After talks with Putin, Trump’s envoys plan to travel to Dublin, where they are scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian head of state noted that he expects to receive, as early as the evening of November 12, a response from the Russian side via Witkoff and Kushner regarding the issues raised during the meeting in Abu Dhabi.

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On November 11, the second day of trilateral talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia concluded in Abu Dhabi. These were the first talks of this format since February of this year.

Davyd Arakhamia, head of the “Servant of the People” faction and a member of the Ukrainian delegation, described the talks as “tough,” explaining that the Russians had brought very strict directives, which made it difficult to soften the tone of the discussion.

However, as a result of the talks, the parties managed to agree on a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war. Zelenskyy says the exchange could take the form of “1,000 for 1,000” or “1,500 for 1,500.”

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According to RBC-Ukraine sources, the Russian delegation refused to discuss a ceasefire, territorial issues, energy, and security in the Black Sea with the Ukrainian side. The parties did not proceed to substantive discussions on territorial issues.

Instead, the Russians insisted on returning to their proposals regarding so-called security guarantees from December 2021. At that time, Moscow demanded, in particular, a halt to NATO expansion and restrictions on the Alliance’s military cooperation with Ukraine.

According to sources interviewed by the publication, the negotiations were difficult, although there has been some progress in the process. At the same time, it is too early to speak of any breakthroughs for Ukraine.

In parallel with the trilateral meetings, separate talks were held between Ukraine, the U.S., and European partners. Representatives from NATO, the European Commission, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy participated in these talks. The Russian delegation did not join this meeting.

In a joint statement, the participants emphasized that future agreements must respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, its right to make independent decisions, and provide reliable security guarantees.

According to RBC-Ukraine sources, the format of future meetings may change: European representatives may be invited to participate in joint negotiations with Russia. This is related to discussions on the future architecture of European security.

Prior to this, the Kremlin disclosed the topics of Putin’s talks with Witkoff and Kushner.

On November 11, two days of talks involving Ukrainian, American, and Russian delegations concluded in Abu Dhabi. The key topics were supposed to be a ceasefire and post-war security guarantees for Ukraine. However, the focus shifted to discussions on the future architecture of European security, which will take shape after the war in Ukraine ends.

Ukraine’s position in the peace talks remains unchanged: a ceasefire, the creation of an effective system of security guarantees, and the return of prisoners of war.

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