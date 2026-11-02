Video: Vučić and Orbán Met After Their Defeats and Promised to Make a Comeback

Former Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić hosted former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán at his father’s home near Belgrade. During the meeting, the politicians discussed their recent election defeats and stated that they would not cease their cooperation.

Vučić posted a video of the meeting with the caption “Viktor and I. The story of a friend.” He greeted Orbán and called him his brother.

“I am very happy to welcome Viktor Orbán, my great friend, my brother. We’ll have a wonderful time here at my father’s house, not far from Belgrade. And yes, we both recently lost elections, but we haven’t lost our dignity, our pride, or our faith,” said the former Serbian president.

Orbán responded by emphasizing that political difficulties had not affected their personal relationship.

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always remain friends. True friends grow even closer in difficult times,” he said.

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The former Hungarian prime minister also promised to support Vučić and continue working to strengthen relations between the two countries.

“Rest assured, Alexander, that I am always on your side. There was something more than just friendship between us. It was a great success—the improvement of relations, even brotherhood, between Serbia and Hungary, between Serbs and Hungarians. I remain committed to continuing on this path,” Orbán said.

At the end of the meeting, Vučić embraced his guest and declared, “We’ll be back!”

As a reminder, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested that former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán consider running for the position of UN Secretary-General.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga commented on the idea of nominating former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for the position of UN Secretary-General.

Meanwhile, France has spoken out against Orbán’s candidacy for the position of UN Secretary-General.

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