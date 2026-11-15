Renouncing a U.S. passport could result in a ban on entry into the United States

There is a law in the U.S. that allows for the denial of entry to former U.S. citizens if they renounced their citizenship to avoid paying taxes. This is the so-called Reed Amendment, which was passed back in 1996. It applies specifically to former U.S. citizens, not to green card holders who renounce their permanent resident status.

The relevant provision is contained in U.S. immigration law. Specifically, it is codified in Section 212(a)(10)(E) of the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), as well as in Section 1182(a)(10)(E) of Title 8 of the United States Code. This provision is known as the Reed Amendment. It was enacted in 1996 as part of legislation governing immigration to the United States. It imposes entry restrictions on foreign nationals who previously held U.S. citizenship but officially renounced it for the purpose of tax evasion.

The law states that such a person may be deemed inadmissible to the United States. This means they may be denied entry into the country even after officially renouncing their U.S. citizenship. At the same time, the mere fact of renouncing a U.S. passport is not sufficient for this provision to apply. It must be established that the person did so specifically to avoid tax obligations to the U.S. government. According to the text of the law, the U.S. Attorney General must make the relevant determination.

It is important to note that the Reed Amendment applies specifically to former U.S. citizens. It does not automatically apply to individuals who hold a green card and have decided to renounce their permanent resident status. However, green card holders may also face serious tax consequences. In particular, this applies to so-called Long-Term Residents (LTRs) who terminate their immigration status. Before taking such a step, it is important for them to verify whether any additional tax obligations arise.

Thus, renouncing U.S. citizenship does not in itself result in an automatic entry ban. The restriction under the Reed Amendment applies to a specific situation—when it is established that a person renounced U.S. citizenship specifically to evade paying taxes. This is reported by Offshore Channel.

In the U.S., the number of approved applications for citizenship during the first eight months of 2026 fell by 72% compared to the same period in 2025. The backlog of pending applications exceeded 800,000, and the average wait time increased from approximately six to nearly 13 months, according to The Rio Times.

The U.S. Social Security Administration announced that it had corrected millions of records in its Social Security number database, including information on citizenship and dates of death. According to The Hill, the agency updated approximately 25 million records that were missing citizenship information.

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