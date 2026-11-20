Billionaire and “tech capitalist” Elon Musk has become the largest financial donor to Donald Trump’s Republican Party, spending nearly $500 million on the election campaign—more than anyone in the history of American politics.

However, it now seems more advantageous for Musk to distance himself from Trump’s team and his MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement. Following the Republican Party’s defeat in the U.S. midterm elections, the billionaire has described himself as a moderate politician and insists he regrets the money he invested in the Republican campaign.

American observers have already urged people not to trust the statements of Elon Musk, who does not want to criticize the White House’s foreign policy while also taking responsibility for the rapprochement with Moscow.

His position on the Russia-Ukraine war appears even more controversial. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Musk explicitly acknowledged that Russia is the aggressor and has invaded Ukrainian territory. But he immediately followed up this statement in the style of Russian propagandists: he accused the U.S. of allegedly supporting a “coup d’état” in Ukraine. He also called for sympathy toward the Russian occupiers and justified restrictions on the use of Starlink by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

What does Elon Musk’s new rhetoric mean? Has he truly reconsidered his political convictions, or is he merely reacting to a shift in the political landscape? Why is the man who helped the Ukrainian Armed Forces maintain military communications during the early years of the Russian invasion now trying to block them? UA.News reports on Elon Musk’s new political shift.

Elon Musk’s



New Political Role

“I’m not a MAGA supporter,” Musk said on November 18 at the New York Times Dealbook Summit, in which he participated via video link from China. Elon Musk flew to China along with other business leaders who accompanied Donald Trump during his visit to Shenzhen. Unofficially, the billionaire acts as an advisor to the U.S. president, given his connections and his companies’ extensive interests in China.

At the same time, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla assured journalists that he distances himself from the pro-Trump movement: “I’m not sure what MAGA means, but if it implies blind adherence to a certain set of Republican Party political principles, then I definitely don’t share that view.”

The billionaire also acknowledged the failure of his political and financial strategy: “The Republicans were crushed, and I feel pretty stupid for having spent so much money and not really getting anything in return.”

He now describes himself as a moderate politician who holds no extreme views. https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/sulzhenko/475647465.mp4

Elon Musk’s statements about the Russia-Ukraine war proved even more controversial. While discussing the situation with Starlink, he unexpectedly shifted to the history of this war and his own view of its causes. When asked directly about responsibility for the invasion, Musk replied, “Russia is the aggressor.”

However, almost immediately afterward, he added, in the style of Russian propaganda: “But it’s also true that we, the United States, orchestrated a coup to overthrow the democratically elected pro-Russian president of Ukraine.” He was referring to Viktor Yanukovych and the Revolution of Dignity of 2013–2014. https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/sulzhenko/ssstwitter-com-1795071727370.mp4

Furthermore, during that same interview, when asked about the Ukrainian military’s use of Starlink and Starshield, Elon Musk stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “doesn’t always tell the truth.” The billionaire insisted that Ukraine wants to use the commercial Starlink system for offensive operations, whereas Starshield is a separate system controlled by the U.S. government. At the same time, Musk justified himself by saying that he does not want to personally make decisions that could lead to the loss of human life.

“Don’t ask me, as a private citizen, to make decisions about destroying targets that sometimes result in the deaths of innocent people, not just soldiers,” he said.

Separately, Musk said that sympathy should be extended not only to Ukrainian soldiers dying on the front lines but also to Russian soldiers, since, according to him, they are being forcibly sent to war.

“No one voluntarily goes to the front lines to be killed by a drone strike,” the businessman said.

He also criticized the “Ukraine is good, Russia is bad” narrative, stating that he considers it unacceptable to justify any actions against Russians.

Such rhetoric demonstrates a tendency characteristic of Musk: he wants to present himself to an American audience as a neutral arbiter. But he does not directly condemn the Kremlin’s policies, does not demand the withdrawal of Russian troops, and does not recognize Ukraine’s right to determine its own means of defense.



From “Dark MAGA” to a Moderate Politician



To understand Musk’s current transformation, it is worth recalling how actively he supported Donald Trump and the Republican political project.

In 2024, Musk became one of Trump’s key financial and media allies. He didn’t just support the Republican candidate; he effectively turned his own social media platform, X, into a major venue for promoting Trump’s political views. The billionaire participated in campaign events, publicly campaigned for Trump, funded the campaign, and used his own popularity to mobilize voters.

On January 20, 2025, during a speech at the inauguration ceremonies to thank Donald Trump’s supporters, Elon Musk made a gesture with his right hand that many viewers, historians, and politicians interpreted as a Nazi salute. He called the Republicans’ victory a turning point for human civilization.

“This was no ordinary victory. It was a turning point in the history of human civilization,” he declared.



Following Trump’s victory, Musk gained unprecedented political influence. He headed the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which focused on cutting government spending, eliminating certain programs, and reorganizing federal agencies.

Musk made no secret of his support for MAGA. Even during the 2024 election campaign, he wrote: “I’m not just MAGA—I’m Dark MAGA,” using the name of a radicalized online faction of the Trump movement.



However, the political alliance between Musk and Trump turned out to be much weaker than it might have seemed after the inauguration. The first serious conflict with Trump arose in the spring of 2025. After his work at DOGE, Musk began criticizing the president’s budget bill, which called for massive tax cuts and an increase in the national debt.

In the entrepreneur’s view, the bill undermined the results of his efforts to optimize government spending. In May 2025, he told CBS News that he was disappointed with the bill because it increased the budget deficit rather than reducing it.

After that, Musk left the administration, and his conflict with Trump became public. The president threatened to review government contracts and subsidies for the businessman’s companies. Musk, for his part, criticized the bill and even supported calls for the president’s impeachment.

He subsequently began to distance himself from the Trump administration, and in the summer of 2025, he even announced the creation of his own political party—the America Party. This demonstrated that Musk had no intention of unconditionally supporting the Republican Party, even though it remained the political force with which he shared the most common interests.

The

Final Break with the Republican Party



The results of the 2026 midterm elections dealt a decisive blow to Musk’s political strategy. According to estimates by The Washington Post, his total spending on the 2026 election campaigns amounted to approximately $446 million. This made him the largest political donor of those elections.

An unexpected turn of events unfolded in Texas—the state where Tesla and SpaceX are headquartered and where Musk has significant business interests. He invested more than $150 million to support Republican Ken Paxton, who was running for the Senate, but Paxton lost to Democrat James Talarico. The Democrats also won the state gubernatorial election, defeating Republican Greg Abbott.

For Texas, this was a particularly significant political event: it was the Democrats’ first victory in a statewide election since 1988. The Republicans lost control of both houses of Congress and also suffered serious defeats at the regional level.

On November 5, after the results were announced, Musk wrote ironically on social media platform X: “Looks like my space lasers for election interference didn’t work this time.”

The Republicans’ election fiasco has also shaken Elon Musk’s business empire. According to the Financial Times, his personal fortune shrank by more than $60 billion. Tesla’s stock fell 5.7%, and SpaceX’s market capitalization dropped 7.6%.



Distancing Himself from Trump: Political Calculation or a Shift in Beliefs



It would be a mistake to attribute Musk’s current behavior solely to disappointment with Trump. His political stance has always been shaped by a combination of ideological convictions, business interests, and a desire to influence government decisions. Thus, there are at least three reasons why Musk is trying to change his public image.

First, there are reputational risks and the loss of influence over government policy. Musk’s companies rely heavily on government contracts, regulatory decisions, and support programs. SpaceX collaborates with NASA and U.S. defense agencies, while Tesla operates under government regulation of the automotive and energy markets. A Democratic victory means increased congressional oversight of his companies’ activities.

Second is the desire to preserve his own political autonomy. Musk is not a typical party politician. He is accustomed to acting as an independent center of influence, capable of supporting various political forces depending on his own interests. Therefore, his current distancing from MAGA does not necessarily mean that Musk has changed his views on immigration, regulation, social policy, or the role of the state. Rather, he does not want to bear responsibility for the political failures of Trump and the Republicans.

Following the Republicans’ election defeat, Musk no longer seeks to be the face of their political campaign. He is returning to his role as a businessman who reserves the right to criticize both parties.

At the same time, the Democratic Party’s takeover of Congress has created the threat of rigorous investigations into Musk’s business empire. Democrats criticize him for exerting excessive influence on the White House while serving at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). In addition, Texas’s incoming attorney general has already promised to investigate SpaceX’s activities regarding the receipt of government grants.

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