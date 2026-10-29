In the Swiss Alps, thawing permafrost and retreating glaciers are increasingly threatening mountain infrastructure. Of the 152 huts of the Swiss Alpine Club, 65 are located in areas potentially threatened by permafrost thawing. As Anadolu Agency reports, the club is forced to relocate certain structures and spend millions on new facilities and protective measures.

Closure of the Muttthorn hut

At the Muttthorn hut in the Bernese Highlands, cracks gradually widened until the building was closed in 2021 because of a risk of collapse linked to permafrost thawing. Fabienne Notter, president of the Weissenstein section of the Swiss Alpine Club, said the rapid deterioration of the structure had caused concern.

Nils Hählen, head of the natural hazards department of the canton of Bern, noted that it is impossible to predict exactly when a collapse will occur. Routes to the huts are also becoming more dangerous because of rockfalls, debris flows and ground movement.

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Glacier retreat and a new location

The Aletsch Glacier loses between four and six metres in thickness each year, so the stairs leading to it have to be extended every two to three years. Hut caretaker Christoph Sager noted that once the meltwater is exhausted, the existing reserves should last until next May.

The new Muttthorn hut was built about 900 metres from the previous site, in a more stable area less vulnerable to avalanches. The old building was completely dismantled in the summer of 2025; the cost of the work exceeded $480,000.

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