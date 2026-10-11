Israeli troop withdrawal from Gaza has stalled — The Express Tribune

A year after the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip took effect, most provisions of the agreement concerning Palestinians remain unimplemented. The withdrawal of Israeli troops has stalled, and their presence in some areas later expanded; the transfer of civilian administration has not been completed, and large-scale reconstruction has yet to begin, The Express Tribune reports.

The ceasefire took effect on October 10, 2025, through mediation by Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and the United States. It provided for a phased withdrawal of Israeli troops, an expansion of humanitarian aid, new governance mechanisms, and reconstruction. On October 13, 2025, Hamas released the last 20 living Israeli held persons, while Israel released 1,968 Palestinian detainees, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross. The transfer of remains continued until January 26, 2026, when the Israeli army reported the return of the last body.

Restrictions and military presence

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, after the initial partial withdrawal, Israeli forces remained on approximately 53% of the enclave's territory. At the end of June, the UN reported that the military had expanded its presence west of the so-called yellow line: 64.9% of Gaza's territory was under direct Israeli control or subject to increased restrictions. In August, the UN stated that nearly two-thirds of the enclave were inaccessible to Palestinians or subject to strict restrictions.

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Gaza's Health Ministry said that more than 1,470 Palestinians had been killed and more than 5,180 injured over the year as a result of ceasefire violations. Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey also stated in August that continued Israeli attacks violated the agreements and hindered the transition to the second phase of the deal.

Reconstruction and governance

In January, the technocratic National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, headed by Ali Shaath, was formed, but the transfer of governing powers to it has not been completed. The planned international stabilization force has also not yet been deployed.

According to an assessment by the UN, the European Union, and the World Bank, $71.4 billion is needed for Gaza's recovery and reconstruction over 10 years, including $26.3 billion in the first 18 months. The assessment also indicates 1.9 million displaced Palestinians and 371,888 damaged or destroyed housing units. As of September, Kerem Shalom remained the only operational crossing for goods, while restrictions on the import of tents and construction materials remained in place.

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