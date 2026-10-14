In Hanoi, Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc said that negotiations with the United States on a trade agreement are nearly complete. According to him, the Vietnamese side has already sent Washington the final text of the document. At the same time, US representatives offered a more cautious assessment of the progress of the talks, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Vietnam’s position

Tuc said that Hanoi expects further assistance from the United States in ensuring stable and sustainable access for Vietnamese goods to the American market. He also said that Vietnam expects an objective and balanced assessment as part of the US Section 301 investigation. It covers, among other things, issues of excess industrial capacity and the protection of intellectual property rights in Vietnam.

Cautious statements from the US

US Ambassador to Vietnam Jennifer Wicks noted that the governments of the two countries are continuing negotiations on a reciprocal trade agreement. She urged Vietnam to adapt its data protection rules to attract investment and allow companies to effectively introduce new technologies.

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US technology companies have repeatedly warned that Vietnam’s strict restrictions on cross-border data transfers are holding back investment. Wicks also called on Hanoi to ensure predictable policies and stable pricing rules for foreign investors in the energy sector.

US Deputy Secretary of Commerce David Vogel expressed hope for further cooperation between the sides on the trade agreement. He noted that the negotiations have been ongoing for more than a year and called on Vietnamese companies to invest more actively in the United States. According to Vietnamese customs data, Vietnam’s trade surplus with the United States reached $122.6 billion in the first three quarters of the year. The United States is Vietnam’s largest export market.

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