Russia's military presence in the Baltic Sea has reached its peak – Sky News

Russia’s military presence in the Baltic Sea has likely reached the highest level possible in peacetime. At the same time, the commander of the Finnish Navy believes that the Russian fleet may be losing opportunities to further build up its forces. Against this backdrop, NATO is stepping up patrols in the region.

Despite the tense situation, the situation in the Baltic Sea remains stable.

This assessment was made by Rear Admiral Tuomas Tiilikainen, Commander of the Finnish Navy. According to him, Russian warships are constantly monitoring the activities of the Finnish Navy and the North Atlantic Alliance.

“They are watching what we are doing, what NATO is doing, and we, of course, need to closely monitor their actions,” the rear admiral noted.

At the same time, Tiilikainen emphasized that there is currently no need to further escalate the situation. In his view, Moscow either does not see the need to increase its military presence in the region or has already reached the limits of its capabilities.

According to the NATO representative, for every Russian warship in the Baltic Sea, there are usually at least three Alliance ships. Currently, this ratio is estimated to be approximately four to one.

Military officials also note that intensive patrolling places an additional strain on Russian ships, a significant portion of which require maintenance. Over the past six months, the Russian Navy’s activity has declined somewhat due to problems with repairs and combat readiness.

To protect its undersea infrastructure, NATO is conducting Operation Baltic Sentry, launched in January 2025 following a series of incidents involving damage to communication cables and power lines.

U.S. Marines have also joined the mission. They conducted reconnaissance operations on the Finnish island of Ute, using specialized equipment to monitor the maritime area.

According to Alliance officials, increased surveillance of the Baltic Sea has forced Russia to deploy military ships more frequently to escort vessels of the so-called “shadow fleet.”

At the same time, the commander of the Finnish Navy considers potential accidents involving old oil tankers to be one of the greatest threats in the region.

“Currently, the greatest threat comes from the unprofessional crews of the shadow fleet and very old tankers. They could cause a real environmental disaster if, for example, one of them runs aground,” explained Tiilikainen.

This was reported with reference to Sky News.

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