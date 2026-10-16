The US military said it attacked a vessel in the Caribbean Sea on October 4 that was suspected of being used for drug smuggling. According to the military, four people were killed in the strike.

US campaign

The strike took place as part of US President Donald Trump's administration's campaign against alleged drug traffickers in Latin America, which has been ongoing for about a year. The US administration calls individuals it considers involved in this activity narco-terrorists.

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Data on previous strikes

According to The Hindu, since September 2025, the US military has carried out 70 strikes on boats that the Trump administration considers linked to drug trafficking. At least 235 people have been killed in these attacks, including four killed in the latest strike.

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