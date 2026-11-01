Bulgaria will hold the second round of its presidential election on Sunday, November 1. Acting President Iliyana Yotova and former caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov will compete for the post of head of state.

In the first round, held on October 25, Yotova and her running mate Kiril Valchev received 34.8% of the vote. Gyurov, who is running together with Georgi Kandev, received 32%. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing Bulgaria's Central Election Commission.

Lowest turnout since the fall of communism

Turnout in the first round was about 22.5%, the lowest figure in Bulgaria's entire post-communist history. Twenty-seven candidates took part in the election.

Under electoral rules, to win in the first round, a candidate must receive more than half of the valid votes, provided turnout exceeds 50% of registered voters. If these requirements are not met, the two leading candidates advance to the second round.

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Elections amid political instability

Since April 2021, Bulgaria has held eight parliamentary elections, seven of them early elections. The reason was political forces' difficulty in forming stable governments and disagreements over coalition arrangements.

In the parliamentary elections in April, the Progressive Bulgaria party, led by former President Rumen Radev, won 131 of the 240 seats in the National Assembly. Yotova, who had previously been Radev's vice president, took office after his resignation in January and is seeking a full presidential mandate with the support of Progressive Bulgaria. If she wins, she will become Bulgaria's first elected female president.

During the campaign, the candidates discussed Bulgaria's foreign policy and its relations with Russia, Ukraine, and Western allies. Polling stations are to be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

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