Virginia and the District of Columbia in the United States have filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking to halt the possible construction of a memorial arch proposed by Donald Trump. The site for the structure is located near a bridge across the Potomac between Washington and Virginia. The U.S. administration said work could begin as early as next week, The Guardian reports.

Three lawsuits against construction

This is one of three lawsuits seeking to halt work on the monument. The 250-foot, or 76-meter, arch is to be built on a grassy plot next to the bridge connecting Washington with Arlington National Cemetery. The structure will be about 30 meters taller than the Statue of Liberty, measured from its base to the tip of the torch.

District of Columbia Attorney General Brian Schwalb and Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones said in the lawsuit that the start of construction would cause irreparable harm to both jurisdictions. According to them, the three-year work could complicate traffic between Washington and Virginia, cause pollution and stormwater runoff into the Potomac, and hinder emergency services. The plaintiffs are asking for a temporary court injunction that would halt the implementation of the plan.

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Project parameters

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan is already considering a motion to halt the project as part of the first lawsuit filed by three Vietnam War veterans and an architectural historian. After a hearing on Friday, she did not issue an immediate ruling but said she would act promptly.

In court documents, the U.S. administration said it plans to obtain final approval for the project at a meeting of the National Capital Planning Commission on Thursday and may begin work the same day. The 106-page plan submitted by the government provides for a structure more than 12 stories high, featuring a large bronze statue of a winged Lady Liberty holding a torch with an eternal flame. The project also includes an observation deck, two mezzanines, office and service spaces, elevators, stairs, a fire command center, and traffic changes on nearby roads.

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