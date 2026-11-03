Armenia may apply for EU membership in 2027–2028 – Euronews

Armenia is considering the possibility of officially applying for membership in the European Union in 2027 or 2028.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made this statement during the Euronews summit on EU enlargement, noting that the government has begun the preparatory process for making a final decision.

Pashinyan emphasized that integration into the EU is a strategic choice for safeguarding democracy in the country. At the same time, Yerevan is engaged in dialogue with the European Commission regarding visa liberalization, aiming to complete this process by 2029.

At the same time, the Armenian leader stressed that he is aware of the incompatibility of EU membership with membership in the Eurasian Economic Union, so the final choice regarding the future direction of development must be made by the Armenian people.

Source: Euronews.

Armenia has sharply increased its exports to the EU amid trade restrictions imposed by Russia.

In Armenia’s new government program for 2026–2031, Russia is no longer referred to as a strategic ally.

Read us on