In Poland, the Supreme Administrative Court left without consideration a request from the Kraków Voivodeship Administrative Court concerning the entry of an eight-year-old Sofia’s Spanish birth certificate into the Polish register. The document lists two women — a Polish woman and an Irish woman — as the girl’s parents.

As RMF24 reports, Sofia was born in Spain, where she was issued a birth certificate and a temporary passport. Her mothers applied for the transcription of the document, meaning its entry into the Polish civil status register, in 2019. At that time, the Polish authority refused the transcription, and the Commissioner for Human Rights appealed that decision in an administrative court.

Why the court did not consider the request

The Kraków court asked whether Poland’s law on civil status records permits the transcription of a foreign birth certificate of a child if people of the same sex are listed as the parents in the document. The issue was considered by a panel of seven judges of the Supreme Administrative Court.

Judge Arkadiusz Despot-Mładanowicz explained that the request from the court of first instance had been formulated improperly, so the Supreme Administrative Court could not answer it. The mothers’ lawyer, Anna Mazurczak, said that the case must now return to the Kraków Voivodeship Administrative Court.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The court case has lasted nearly seven years

In 2019, the Kraków court, referring to a resolution of the Supreme Administrative Court from the same year, concluded that it could not decide the case in the child’s favor and referred the matter to the Court of Justice of the European Union. The EU court stated that the member state of which the child is a citizen is obliged to issue the child an identity document or passport without prior transcription of the birth certificate.

In 2024, the Kraków Voivodeship Administrative Court referred the question to the Supreme Administrative Court. The mothers’ lawyers, Anna Mazurczak and Paweł Knut, criticized the current decision, saying that the court could have ruled on the merits. Deputy Polish Commissioner for Human Rights Anna Błaszczak-Banasiak noted that Sofia is still absent from Polish civil status records.

Government Commissioner for Equality Katarzyna Kotula said that the decision would be analyzed and that the Polish government would seek a way to resolve the issue. According to estimates by non-governmental organizations, around 50,000 children are being raised in same-sex families in Poland.

Read us on