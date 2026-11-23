The climate or environment ministers of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Sweden have called on the European Commission not to alter the ETS2 system and to launch it on schedule in 2028. It concerns a new climate charge on fuel used for home heating and transport.

As RMF24 reports, in a letter to the European Commissioner for Climate, representatives of the eight countries said that ETS2 is “more important than ever.” They believe the mechanism should reduce Europe’s dependence on imported oil and gas, accelerate the electrification of transport and heating, and support the market for European clean technologies.

Arguments in favor of the system

The authors of the letter referred to the crisis related to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. According to the data they cited, in 2025 the EU imported fossil fuels worth €340 billion, while price increases following the closure of the strait cost the bloc an additional €127 billion.

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The ministers stressed that the full implementation of ETS2 without further delays would ensure predictability of rules and investment signals for decarbonization and electrification. They also recalled the Social Climate Fund, intended to support the lowest-income households and small businesses facing energy and transport costs.

Poland’s position

Warsaw seeks to use the reform of the ETS1 system, which mainly covers the energy sector and industry, to raise the issue of ETS2 again and postpone its launch. According to RMF24, the Irish presidency’s second compromise proposal on ETS reform does not contain provisions on ETS2.

Member states plan to reach an agreement on ETS reform at a meeting of EU environment ministers on December 11. At the same time, work on the issue continues in the European Parliament, and the dispute around ETS2 may require a decision by heads of state and government.

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