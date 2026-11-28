The foreign ministers of Poland, France and six other countries have called on the Palestinian Authority to hold parliamentary and presidential elections in the first quarter of 2027. The statement was also signed by the heads of diplomacy of Australia, Belgium, Luxembourg, Canada, the United Kingdom and Norway, RMF24 reports.

Call to hold the vote earlier

In a joint statement, the ministers stressed that free and transparent elections are necessary to preserve democratic principles. In their view, a new mandate would give Palestinian leaders an opportunity to represent society’s aspirations for dignity, freedom and self-determination.

The authors of the appeal noted that 20 years have passed since the last general elections. They also recalled the postponed vote that had previously been scheduled for 2021. The statement emphasizes that the absence of elections deprives Palestinians of the opportunity to democratically express their position at polling stations.

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Elections postponed until September

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas announced on October 11 that parliamentary elections in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip had been postponed until September 11, 2027. Presidential elections were set for the same date.

Abbas explained the decision by Israeli attacks, the expansion of Jewish settlements on Palestinian land, violence by settlers and restrictions on Palestinians’ movement through the occupied West Bank. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar rejected these explanations and stated that, in his view, they were intended to avoid accountability and reckoning.

Palestinians last elected a president in 2005 and a parliament in 2006, when Hamas won. In 2007, the group forcibly established control over the Gaza Strip, driving out forces loyal to Abbas and his Fatah movement. Since then, Hamas has controlled the Gaza Strip, while the Palestinian Authority, dominated by Fatah, administers part of the West Bank.

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