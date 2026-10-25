In Germany, a leak of internal communications from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has shown that its co-leader Alice Weidel sharply criticized AfD’s Thuringia leader Björn Höcke in 2015–2017 and initiated his expulsion from the party. Weidel now publicly praises his work and has said that he is suitable for a position in the federal government.

As Politico Europe reports, hackers this week released more than 420,000 AfD emails and around 48,000 documents. The party confirmed a cyberattack on its hosting provider at the end of September and called the publication of the materials an attack on Germany’s party system and democracy. Emails from one of Weidel’s accounts from 2015–2017 were reviewed by WELT.

Criticism of racial rhetoric

In a letter to the party’s federal leadership, Weidel described as deeply problematic a speech by Höcke in which he contrasted African and European types. She stressed that such argumentation was racial in nature and fundamentally wrong.

Weidel also warned colleagues that AfD’s closeness to the anti-Islam movement Pegida and the then National Democratic Party of Germany was deterring conservative voters. In another message, she wrote that radicals were deliberately blurring the line between AfD and neo-Nazi politics.

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Attempt to expel him from the party

After Höcke’s speech in January 2017, in which he criticized Germany’s culture of remembrance of the Holocaust, Weidel submitted a motion to expel him from AfD. A document obtained by WELT accused him of using Adolf Hitler’s vocabulary, supporting the principle of a leader’s absolute power, and ideological proximity to National Socialism.

Höcke later acknowledged that his speech had been a mistake and asked for the expulsion initiative to be withdrawn. Weidel then publicly called his letter a positive signal and urged an end to the internal party conflict. In 2025, she told BILD that she got along well with Höcke and answered affirmatively when asked about his suitability to serve in the federal cabinet.

In May 2025, Germany’s Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution classified AfD as a confirmed right-wing extremist organization. In February 2026, a court in Cologne temporarily suspended this classification, which had granted authorities broader powers to monitor the party.

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