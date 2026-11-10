Vitkoff spoke about decisions made during the negotiations in Abu Dhabi that are important for Ukraine

During the first round of talks in Abu Dhabi, the U.S., Ukraine, and European partners coordinated their approaches to ending the war. U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff stated that key topics included security guarantees for Ukraine, NATO’s role, and the future security architecture in Europe.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, made a statement following the first meeting in Abu Dhabi between the U.S., Ukraine, and European partners on November 10, mentioning, among other things, discussions on security guarantees for Ukraine and the post-war European security architecture.

“Ahead of the upcoming trilateral talks with Russia, representatives of the United States, Ukraine, and European partners met to continue closely coordinating efforts to end the war in Ukraine and create conditions for lasting peace, including support for credible security guarantees as part of any settlement,” Witkoff wrote on X.

The discussions, he said, “took place jointly between the United States, Ukraine, and European partners, reflecting their shared goals, ongoing consultations, and commitment to Euro-Atlantic security.”

“The participants emphasized that any future agreements must respect sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independent decision-making, and provide robust security guarantees for Ukraine,” Witkoff noted.

“The common goal is to develop a practical and mutually reinforcing security framework that will strengthen Ukraine’s long-term security and build the trust necessary to achieve a negotiated settlement,” Trump’s envoy noted.

“Alongside the central focus on lasting peace, the discussion covered the development of existing European institutions and security agreements following the end of the war in Ukraine. The participants also recognized that addressing post-war security challenges and reducing the risk of conflict are of the utmost importance. They discussed how to ensure robust mechanisms for managing risks and avoiding dangerous escalation,” he said.

“The participants reaffirmed their shared commitment to a robust post-war European security architecture and agreements, and made it clear that a strong NATO will remain a central element of Euro-Atlantic collective defense,” Witkoff noted.

He noted that “the United States, Ukraine, and European partners will continue to work closely together throughout the negotiation process with the shared goal of advancing toward broader multilateral discussions involving European partners and achieving a comprehensive and lasting peace.”

Earlier, the Ukrainian delegation arrived in Abu Dhabi for talks with the U.S. and Russia.

Russia has expanded its delegation for the talks with Ukraine and the U.S. in Abu Dhabi, according to Bloomberg.

The meeting in Abu Dhabi will take place without any discussion of a ceasefire, according to the New York Times.

On November 9, China expressed support at a UN Security Council meeting for diplomatic efforts aimed at ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.

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