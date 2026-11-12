Vitkoff hopes the war in Ukraine is nearing an end following talks with Putin

Steve Witkoff, Special Envoy of U.S. President Donald Trump, expressed hope that the talks in Abu Dhabi have brought an end to the war in Ukraine closer.

U.S. representatives are set to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin shortly.

When asked by reporters whether peace had come closer after the talks in Abu Dhabi, Witkoff replied, “I hope so.”

At the same time, Donald Trump’s special envoy did not specify exactly which agreements or outcomes he was referring to.

His statement came after the conclusion of two days of trilateral talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia, which took place in Abu Dhabi.

The U.S. representative told Russian journalists about this upon his arrival in Moscow.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, arrived in Moscow for talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. At Vnukovo Airport, the American delegation was met by Putin’s special representative, Kirill Dmitriev.

On November 11, two days of talks involving Ukrainian, American, and Russian delegations concluded in Abu Dhabi. The key topics were supposed to be a ceasefire and post-war security guarantees for Ukraine. However, the focus shifted to discussions about the future architecture of European security, which will take shape after the war in Ukraine ends.

Ukraine’s position in the peace talks remains unchanged: a ceasefire, the creation of an effective system of security guarantees, and the return of prisoners of war.

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