U.S. President’s Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner received down jackets from the same collection as Putin’s representative, Kirill Dmitriev.

Dmitriev was wearing exactly this outfit when he met the American representatives at the airport. The down jackets feature the Russian national team’s logo.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, arrived in Moscow for talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. At Vnukovo Airport, the American delegation was met by Putin’s special representative, Kirill Dmitriev.

On November 12, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin proposed organizing a humanitarian mission to Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, involving the ombudsmen of Ukraine and the Russian Federation in its preparation.

Earlier, Witkoff and Kushner met with Putin in Moscow to discuss peace in Ukraine.

Prior to that, the Kremlin had disclosed the topics of Putin’s talks with Witkoff and Kushner.

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