Between 1981 and 2024, approximately 18.7 million bats of 28 different species were killed at wind farms in the United States.

This is according to a study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

While about 20 years ago, approximately 100,000 bats were killed by wind turbines each year, by 2021 this figure had risen to 1.5 million bats per year.

Scientists explain that the actual scale of bat mortality may have been underestimated. Bat carcasses are often eaten by scavengers or get lost in tall grass, so they are not included in the statistics.

Mortality can be reduced by carefully selecting sites for wind farm construction and temporarily shutting down turbines during periods of bat activity. A European study of 141 wind farms showed that such measures can reduce animal deaths by more than 80%.

Source: ">Euronews

Poland’s new president, Karol Nawrocki, who took office on August 6, stated that he does not plan to approve the recently passed law on wind farms, which also provides for an extension of the electricity price freeze until the end of the year.

German energy giant RWE has begun dismantling a wind farm in the western part of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia to make room for the further expansion of an open-pit lignite mine.

Automaker Volkswagen has launched an unusual eco-friendly project in Poland, replacing lawn mowers with a flock of 100 sheep. The animals graze on the grounds of a solar power plant with over 31,000 solar panels, which supplies electricity to the company’s plant in Poznań.

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