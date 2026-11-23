On Monday, November 23, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the UN-recognized Government of National Unity of Libya strongly condemned any foreign military operations on the country’s territory or in its territorial waters following the Ukrainian attack on Russian vessels in Benghazi. However, the Libyan government itself does not control this territory.

The ministry’s statement emphasizes that the Russian-Ukrainian war does not give either side the right to extend hostilities to Libya or to use it as an arena for “settling scores.”

The Libyan Foreign Ministry also warned that the deployment of foreign forces outside the official framework of the state and the use of civilian ports and facilities for military purposes pose a direct threat to Libya’s national security and turn the country into a battleground for external parties to the conflict.

Meanwhile, Musa al-Kuni, deputy chairman of Libya’s Presidential Council, stated that the attack on the port of Benghazi is tantamount to a declaration of war against his country, promising to appeal to international courts and the UN Security Council, and demanded that Zelenskyy be added to the list of terrorists for approving these strikes.

At the same time, Libya is effectively divided between two centers of power: the west is controlled by the UN-recognized government in Tripoli, with which the Ukrainians are cooperating, while the east is controlled by the renegade general Khalifa Haftar, who is supported by Russia, and it was precisely in the territory under his control, in the port of Benghazi, that the attack took place. Sluggish negotiations between the two governments regarding the holding of joint elections have been ongoing for a year, and the incident in Benghazi could be used as a pretext to derail them and reignite the civil war.

Source: Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Libya’s Government of National Unity.

In an evening address on Monday, November 23, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed a successful Ukrainian operation off the coast of Libya against two Russian vessels, emphasizing that Ukraine’s naval operations will continue.

As a reminder, on November 22, the Russian corvette Mercury sank after being struck by drones in the port of Benghazi.

Also in Libya on November 22, a maritime drone struck the sanctioned supply vessel ASCALON, which was en route from Kaliningrad to the port of Benghazi, presumably carrying military equipment and machinery for the Russian Federation’s “African Corps.”

Read us on