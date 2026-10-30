In the United States, the Navy has begun discharge proceedings against 19-year-old Nicholas McKelvey, who jumped overboard from the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea on August 3. The Navy accuses him of feigning a mental health crisis in order to end his deployment early, The Hill reports.

Jump on the 255th day of deployment

McKelvey served as an aviation mechanic in a helicopter squadron. According to the publication, he jumped into the sea on the 255th day of the carrier strike group's deployment. A helicopter crew rescued him and returned him to the ship about 50 minutes later.

The sailor told The New York Times that he worked 12-hour shifts on the flight deck in intense heat and with limited food. He also missed the birth of his daughter and was worried about cancer diagnoses in his wife's family. In Navy documents reviewed by the newspaper, an officer acknowledged that the deployment was difficult but said McKelvey's motives remained unclear. The officer was also suspicious because the serviceman was wearing a life vest.

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Charges and questions about assistance

According to charging documents reviewed by the publication, the Navy charged McKelvey with malingering and unauthorized absence from his place of duty after he left his post. The discharge procedure could deprive him of eligibility for educational assistance under the GI Bill.

McKelvey and his wife, Samantha Larry, consider the punishment unfair and say that he did not receive proper mental health assistance before or after the incident. According to The Hill, he contacted the ship's medical unit in June, but was offered the option of speaking with a chaplain, which he declined. There were six mental health specialists aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, where more than 5,000 servicemembers were serving.

The aircraft carrier completed a 322-day deployment that was extended due to the war against Iran. Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao said that eight suicide attempts were recorded during the prolonged deployment.

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