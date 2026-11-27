On November 27, 2026, a ceremony was held in Severodvinsk, Russia, to raise the St. Andrew’s Flag on the “Perm” nuclear submarine of the “Yasen-M” class. Following this, the submarine was officially incorporated into the Russian Federation’s Navy. Russian authorities state that the submarine will become part of the Pacific Fleet and will serve as a platform for “Zircon” hypersonic missiles.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the event. The raising of the St. Andrew’s flag signifies that the submarine has been officially accepted into the fleet. It will then begin carrying out its assigned missions.

Putin stated that the new submarine will join the Pacific Fleet. According to the Russian president, it is planned to be used to defend Russia’s maritime borders in the Far East and the Arctic. “It will stand combat watch, defending our maritime borders and the security of the Motherland—our Far East, our Arctic, and all of Russia,” Putin said.

Russian authorities describe the addition of the “Perm” to the fleet as one of the key stages in its modernization by 2026. At the same time, statements regarding the submarine’s future missions and combat capabilities have so far come primarily from Russian officials themselves.

What Makes the “Perm” Submarine Special

The “Perm” is a fourth-generation multi-purpose nuclear-powered submarine of Project 885M “Yasen-M.” It is a modernized version of the “Yasen” project. These submarines are designed to carry out various combat missions and can carry missile armaments on board.

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The main feature of the “Perm” is its “Zircon” missiles. According to Russian officials, this is the first multi-purpose submarine to be equipped with this missile system as standard armament. Previously, representatives of the Russian Navy reported that this particular submarine would differ from earlier vessels in the series due to the integration of the missile system.

The “Zircon” is a Russian cruise missile that Moscow describes as hypersonic. It was developed to engage both naval and land-based targets. Russian authorities claim the missile has high speed and range, but these characteristics should not be taken as independently verified figures. Previously, missiles of this type were primarily associated with surface ships. In particular, one of the first platforms to carry them was the frigate “Admiral Gorshkov.” Now Russia is announcing the introduction of a dedicated submarine platform for the “Zircons.”

How the Submarine Was Built

The submarine “Perm” was laid down at the Sevmash shipyard in Severodvinsk in July 2016. This is one of Russia’s largest centers for the construction of nuclear submarines. The submarine was launched on March 27, 2025. Afterward, it underwent trials to test the operation of its systems and equipment, as well as the vessel’s readiness for service. The completion of this stage was to precede the official handover of the submarine to the Navy.

The “Perm” was commissioned into the Russian Navy on November 27, 2026—after the St. Andrew’s flag was raised. Thus, more than ten years passed from the submarine’s keel laying to its official commissioning. The “Perm” became one of the submarines in the “Yasen” and “Yasen-M” classes, which Russia continues to build to strengthen its fleet. It was named after the Russian city of Perm. Previously, this name belonged to the Project 671RTM nuclear submarine “Shchuka,” which served in the Northern Fleet.

Where the new submarine will be deployed

According to statements by Russian leadership, once commissioned, the “Perm” is expected to reinforce the Pacific Fleet. Its primary missions are related to Russia’s naval presence in the Pacific Ocean and the protection of maritime borders in the Far East. Putin specifically mentioned the Arctic. Russia pays significant attention to this region due to its strategic location, natural resources, and important maritime routes. Nuclear-powered submarines can remain submerged for extended periods, making them a vital part of the navy.

At the same time, the mere inclusion of the “Perm” in the fleet does not yet mean that it has already begun full-scale combat duty in the Pacific Ocean. The Russian side has announced its future assignment, but did not specify in its statements the exact timing of its deployment to its operational area or the start of its missions. For Russia, this addition to the fleet is important primarily because it marks the arrival of yet another nuclear-powered submarine equipped with missiles. And the declared status of the first regular “Zircon” carrier makes the “Perm” a prominent part of Russia’s naval modernization program, according to Russian media reports.

On June 17, the new multi-purpose nuclear-powered submarine “Murmansk” was officially laid down at the Russian shipbuilding enterprise “Sevmash.” This vessel is the ninth missile carrier of the modernized Project 885M (codenamed “Yasen-M”) that the aggressor nation is building for its fleet.

Russia has begun the final stage of sea trials for the nuclear-powered cruiser Admiral Nakhimov, which is considered one of the most powerful surface ships in its fleet. Following its modernization, the ship’s armament was significantly upgraded and now features 176 launch cells for missiles of various types.

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