Italy’s Sir Susa Scai Perugia defeated Itas Trentino 3:1 in the semifinal of the Italian Volleyball Super Cup. Kamil Semeniuk’s team won the next three sets after losing the first and advanced to the tournament’s decisive match.

Turnaround after the opening set

Trentino won the first set, 25:22. However, Perugia then prevailed 25:20 and 25:18. The fourth set was the most tense: Angelo Lorenzetti’s team trailed for a long time but took the lead late on and converted its sixth match point, 30:28.

Thus, Perugia completed the match with a 3:1 victory. Interia Sport reports on the course of the match and player statistics.

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17 points for Semeniuk

Semeniuk scored 17 points. He converted 14 of 28 attacks, recorded two aces and made one scoring block. In reception, the volleyball player had 54% positive and 26% excellent actions.

Oleh Plotnytskyi scored the same number of points for Perugia. Ferre Reggers was the team’s top scorer with 20 points.

Opponent in the final

In the Italian Super Cup final, Perugia will play Cucine Lube Civitanova. The match is scheduled for Sunday and starts at 18:00.

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