Poland national team volleyball player Wilfredo Leon may remain with Poland's Bogdanka LUK Lublin for at least the 2027/28 season. Interia Sport reports, citing journalist Jakub Balcerzak.

Possible contract extension

According to Balcerzak, Leon may sign a two-year contract with the Lublin club. Earlier, media outlets reported that after the end of the 2026/27 season, the outside hitter would move to Ankara's Turkish club Halkbank.

The journalist said that on November 9, he learned about the forthcoming termination of Leon's preliminary agreement with Halkbank. According to him, sports media in Turkey, Poland and Italy published information about the Turkish club's interest and the signing of a preliminary agreement.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Career in Lublin

Leon joined Bogdanka LUK Lublin in the 2024/25 season. In his first season in the Polish league, he and the team won the historic Polish championship and the Polish Super Cup.

Interia Sport also cites previously published information from Przegląd Sportowy that Leon's preliminary agreement with Halkbank was to provide for €1.5 million and bonuses. The terms of the player's possible new agreement with the Lublin club have not been specified.

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