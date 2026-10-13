In Cairo, Egypt, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the Eastern Mediterranean had become the region with the highest number of attacks on medical facilities, health workers and patients. He said this during the 73rd session of the WHO Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean, Anadolu Agency reports.

Protection of medical facilities

According to the WHO chief, hospitals, ambulances and health workers are protected by international humanitarian law and must not become targets. He noted the work of the organization's teams in Gaza, Sudan, Yemen, Lebanon and Afghanistan, which operate at significant personal risk.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also called for regional conflicts to end, stressing that peace is the best medicine.

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Funding shortfalls

In addition to attacks, the region's healthcare system is being weakened by sudden and significant funding cuts, he said. They have already affected nearly 2,000 healthcare facilities. The WHO chief called on states to invest more in their own healthcare systems to reduce dependence on international aid.

He said that WHO had secured 95% of the resources needed for the current two-year budget period. The organization reduced its budget and staff, including halving the number of assistant directors-general and cutting the number of directors by nearly half. According to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO's reserves are twice as large as at the beginning of his term, while its budget is 23% larger.

Following a mandate from member states granted in May at the World Health Assembly, a working group was established to reform the global health architecture. According to the WHO director-general, it is expected to present a report later this year.

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