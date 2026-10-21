The US Air Force has said it needs 1,509 combat fighters assigned to combat units by 2035. This assessment is contained in a force structure report that the service submitted to Congress on October 16, Defense News reports.

Structure of the future fleet

According to data cited by US Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for Plans and Programs Lieutenant General David Tabor, F-35s are expected to make up approximately 40% of the fighter fleet in 2035. They currently account for about 30%.

Another approximately 20% of the fleet will consist of F-22s and the F-47 fighters intended to replace them. According to Tabor, the Air Force plans to purchase roughly as many F-47s as it currently has F-22s. The remaining 40% will be divided approximately equally between F-15s and F-16s.

A-10 attack aircraft are not included in the calculation for 2035. Older F-16s, according to the Air Force's assessment, will reach the end of their service life in the mid-2030s. At the same time, a decision on procuring new F-16s, preliminarily designated F-16G, has not yet been made.

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Procurement and production

The needs assessment was developed based on requests from regional commanders to carry out missions at a medium level of risk. At this level, the forces will likely be able to achieve their objectives, but may face strain during prolonged operations. Tabor stressed that the figure of 1,509 aircraft may change due to international events, new requirements, and technological developments.

Achieving the goal requires congressional funding and timely aircraft production by Lockheed Martin and Boeing. In its budget request for fiscal year 2027, the US Air Force provided for the procurement of 38 F-35s and 24 F-15EXs, 62 fighters in total, although the service had previously stated that it needed to buy 72 aircraft annually.

The total requirement does not include unmanned Collaborative Combat Aircraft, which will operate alongside manned fighters. The Air Force plans to deploy 500 such aircraft by 2032; they currently do not alter the fighter requirement calculation.

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