On November 26, 1939, in the U.S. state of Tennessee, Tina Turner (born Anna Mae Bullock) was born; she would later become one of the world’s most famous singers. Despite a difficult childhood and years of domestic violence, she was able to overcome life’s challenges and earn the title of “Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll.”

Over the course of her musical career, more than 100 million of her records were sold worldwide. Tina Turner passed away in 2023, leaving behind an immense musical legacy. Here’s a look at the life story of this legendary artist.

Childhood and Early Years

The future star grew up in a poor farming family in the southern United States, where racial segregation was rampant. Her parents abandoned her when she was still a child, so she was raised by her grandmother.

Anna May discovered her love for singing in a children’s church choir. As a teenager, she moved to St. Louis, where she immersed herself in the local music scene.

A Toxic Marriage and an Escape

In the late 1950s, the singer met musician Ike Turner, who gave her the stage name “Tina Turner” and made her the lead singer of his band. Together, they topped the music charts with hits such as “River Deep, Mountain High” and “Proud Mary.”

Behind the scenes of her fame, the singer endured years of systematic beatings, humiliation, and betrayal at the hands of her husband—an experience she later recounted in her autobiography, *I, Tina*.

In July 1976, Tina took a desperate step—she fled from her abuser with only a few cents in her pocket. During their divorce in 1978, she waived nearly all her rights to their joint property and money, keeping only her stage name.

A Triumphant Comeback

After years of obscurity and financial hardship, the singer made one of the most spectacular comebacks in music history with the release of her album *Private Dancer* (1984). It earned her three Grammy Awards and the smash hit “What’s Love Got to Do with It.”

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, her powerful, husky contralto voice and incredible stage presence turned songs like “The Best” and “GoldenEye” into global hits; she also successfully starred in the film “Mad Max 3: Beyond Thunderdome.”

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Over the course of her career, which spanned more than 50 years, Tina Turner won 12 Grammy Awards (including honorary awards), was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, and found personal happiness in her marriage to Erwin Bach in Switzerland—where she passed away on May 24, 2023.

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