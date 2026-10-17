Kenya's GDP grew by 5.1% in the second quarter of 2026, which ended in June. This was faster than the 4.9% recorded in the same period of 2025. Growth came amid rising energy prices and the early end of the long-rains season, which affected agriculture.

As Nation Kenya reports, the data were released by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics. The agency said the second quarter was marked by disruptions and uncertainty in the global energy market, as well as the early cessation of the long rains. According to the bureau, the March-May rainy season ended early in May 2026.

Service sectors supported growth

Activity in transport and storage, accommodation and food services, as well as other service sectors, contributed to the overall figure. The transport sector grew by 4.4%, compared with 3.3% a year earlier, due to activity in road, rail and water transport.

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The information and communication sector expanded by 7.2%, financial and insurance services by 6.1%, and electricity and water supply by 7.7%. Accommodation and food services grew by 7.4%, although this was lower than the 12.8% recorded in the second quarter of 2025. Manufacturing also accelerated, with growth reaching 2.2%, compared with 1.3% a year earlier.

Fuel prices rise, agricultural sector slows

The average retail price of diesel fuel rose by 32%, to 217.8 Kenyan shillings per litre from 165.1 shillings a year earlier. The average oil price rose to $104.45 per barrel from $67.44. Inflation in the country accelerated to 6.23% from 3.89%, mainly due to more expensive food and transport.

Construction grew by 6%, slower than last year's 7.3%, despite an 11.1% increase in cement consumption. Growth in agriculture, forestry and fishing slowed to 3.5% from 4%. At the same time, tea production increased by 11.1%, to 162,600 tonnes, while coffee exports rose by 10%, to 22,046.4 tonnes.

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