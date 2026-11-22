Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini demanded an apology from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for having his name added to the “Myrotvorets” website’s database and threatened consequences that could affect his stance on further aid to Kyiv.

On the eve of a vote on continuing support for Ukraine, the Italian official stated that if the Ukrainian government does not distance itself from the website—which lists journalists, athletes, intellectuals, and politicians as “enemies of the people”—there will be consequences.

Source: the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero.

In response to the scandal, the Ukrainian Embassy in Italy issued an official statement emphasizing that “Myrotvorets” is not a state-run website, is not part of the government system, and is not authorized to represent Ukraine’s official position. Ukrainian diplomats also cautioned against using unofficial websites to artificially strain relations between the two countries, stressing that cooperation between Kyiv and Rome remains strong and is based on mutual trust and shared values.

The head of the Polish President’s Office was added to the Myrotvorets database.

Goncharenko responded to his inclusion in the Myrotvorets database.

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