Since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, the number of German companies operating in Ukraine has nearly tripled. At the same time, not a single German company has left the Ukrainian market.

“Not a single German company has left Ukraine since the start of this war. The number of German companies operating in Ukraine has nearly tripled since the war began. On behalf of the entire federal government, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to you for this extraordinary commitment—for your economic activities, as well as for your support of a country suffering from war,” Merz said, addressing representatives of German business.

The chancellor also noted the resilience of the Ukrainian economy, which has continued to grow since 2023 despite the full-scale war.

According to him, the volume of bilateral trade in goods between Germany and Ukraine exceeded 12 billion euros in 2025. This is 4.4% more than the previous year.

Merz specifically highlighted the high innovative potential of Ukrainian companies. He said he was able to see this for himself during a visit to Kyiv in early October with a large business delegation.

The German chancellor stressed that the future of a free and economically successful Ukraine depends not only on the outcome of the war but also on investments and partnerships in key sectors.

Among the priority areas, he cited reconstruction, energy, agriculture, logistics, and industry.

Merz also announced that Germany is providing state investment guarantees for projects in Ukraine. Businesses are already actively utilizing this mechanism.

In addition, under the UkraineConnect program, implemented by the German Ministry of Economy and Energy, companies can obtain loans for investments in Ukraine on favorable terms.

The chancellor emphasized that the economic partnership with Ukraine benefits both countries, as it promotes innovation, expands export opportunities, and fosters economic growth.

“What we are investing in Ukraine now, we will recoup many times over in the form of dividends—stability, export opportunities, joint projects, and growth,” said Friedrich Merz.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz made these remarks during the 9th German-Ukrainian Economic Forum in Berlin.

As a reminder, Germany is promoting the idea of enshrining long-term funding for Ukraine in the next seven-year EU budget so that no single country can unilaterally block future funding.

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